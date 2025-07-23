Top Medical Stocks To Watch Now – July 22nd

UnitedHealth Group, Medpace, Eli Lilly and Company, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of healthcare products and services—ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to medical devices and diagnostics. Investors in medical stocks gain exposure to the healthcare sector, whose performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent life cycles and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.39. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

MEDP traded up $155.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,835. Medpace has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $500.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.18 on Tuesday, reaching $774.36. 1,277,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $733.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average of $800.17.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,708. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $18.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,808. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

