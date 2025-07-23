Ignite Planners LLC Buys 151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.