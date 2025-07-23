Triumph Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LLY opened at $776.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $767.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

