Next Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $566.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

