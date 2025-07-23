J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

IBM stock opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

