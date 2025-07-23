Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.