Egerton Capital UK LLP Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,827 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $407,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE LLY opened at $776.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

