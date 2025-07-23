Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average of $374.29. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

