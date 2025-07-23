Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $580.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.89 and its 200 day moving average is $536.22. The stock has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

