WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.76. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

