Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,830,000 after buying an additional 647,610 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 135.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

