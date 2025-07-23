JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $533,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
