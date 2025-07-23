JPL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $417.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $421.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

