Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AbbVie by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

