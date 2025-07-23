Triumph Capital Management Has $3.64 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $566.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.