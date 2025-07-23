Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

