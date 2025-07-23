Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

