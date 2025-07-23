Next Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.1%

PG stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

