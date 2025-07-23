Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $262.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

