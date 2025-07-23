Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

