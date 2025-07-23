Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

