Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Invests $45,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

