Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 71,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,152 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 5.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of T opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

