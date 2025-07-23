Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IJR stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

