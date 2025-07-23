Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,673 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $679,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $566.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

