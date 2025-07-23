Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97. The company has a market cap of $669.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.