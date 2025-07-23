Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

