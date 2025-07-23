Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 331,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 2 Chinese Stocks That Could Leave U.S. Tech in the Dust
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.