Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

