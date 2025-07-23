W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

RTX Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.