Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. The company has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.