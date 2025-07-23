Teramo Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 591 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

