Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
