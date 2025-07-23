Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,645 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

