JPL Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,994 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $309.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.30. The company has a market cap of $507.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

