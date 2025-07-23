Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Reduced by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in Linde by 113.0% in the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Linde by 4,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 148,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 37,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.3%

LIN stock opened at $472.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

