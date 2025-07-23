Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

