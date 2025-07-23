Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

ISRG stock opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

