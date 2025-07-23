Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,345,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

