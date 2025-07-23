Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $2.06 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,553 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.