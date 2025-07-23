McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $709.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

