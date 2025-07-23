Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,101.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,119.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

