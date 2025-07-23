Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.