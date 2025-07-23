IMA Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

