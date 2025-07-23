Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – July 22nd

RTX, Joby Aviation, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate air carriers providing passenger and cargo transportation services. Their performance is closely tied to factors such as fuel costs, travel demand, economic cycles and regulatory changes. Investors often evaluate metrics like load factor, yield per passenger mile and debt levels when analyzing these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $148.84. 5,598,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a one year low of $102.62 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 27,594,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,062,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,642,306. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,258. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

