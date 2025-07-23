Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,063.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.