Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.900-20.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.944. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 5.080-5.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

ROP opened at $563.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

