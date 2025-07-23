Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 70,851 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. MetLife makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

