Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 186,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,307,590.40. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

