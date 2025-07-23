J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

